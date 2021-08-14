CM unveils projects in J’singhpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 215 crore in the district on Friday. Addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, the CM said the projects will boost communication, infrastructure development, agriculture, tourism, education, health and urban development in the coastal district.

On the day, Naveen also unveiled Odisha’s first 100 LPM PSA oxygen plant at Paradip Covid hospital. The plant, set up with support from Paradeep Phosphates Limited, is worth Rs 18 lakh.

This apart, the CM laid the foundation stone of 29 different projects including the new buildings of tourist office and sub-divisional veterinary office, model crematorium, Gopal Sagar tank, a park in Jagatsinghpur town, bridge at Borikina, market complex and facilities at Sarala temple in Kanakpur and renovation of special circuit house in Paradip.

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das, his School and Mass Education counterpart Samir Dash, Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, local MLAs Prasant Muduli, Bijaya Sankar Das, Sambit Routray and Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra were present.