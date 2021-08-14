Congress stages protest alleging Land scam

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Members of Rourkela unit of Congress on Friday staged demonstration protesting allotment of a costly piece of land to a private individual in Civil Township area by IDCO. The agitators claimed that the allotment was done illegally and for a paltry return of Rs 82,000 per decimal against the market price of Rs 25 lakh.

They warned to intensify protest if the allotment was not cancelled soon. Rourkela Bar Association president Ramesh Chandra Bal said the 1.250 acre land was earmarked for setting up IDCO tower. However, all of a sudden it was illegally allotted to a private individual/firm. The allotment process was done under the supervision of Tourism department, Bal said and demanded criminal action against those involved in the ‘illegal’ act.