Driver held for stealing 22 gold chains from retired IFS officer’s house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : City police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly stealing 22 gold chains from retired IFS officer Abasar Beuria’s house at Saheed Nagar here.

The accused, Suman Pradhan of Ganjam, was working as a driver for Beuria for the last eight months and staying in a quarter close to his house.

Beuria and his wife are staying in their three-storey house while their two daughters are in the US. The couple has photographs of 30 gods and goddesses in their ‘puja’ room and they purchase a gold chain every year during Diwali for the deities.

The priest who visits Beuria’s house to do the ‘puja’, on Thursday noticed that 22 gold chains were missing, following which the retired IFS officer lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police. The driver Pradhan was interrogated and he confessed to the crime. The stolen gold chains have been recovered from him. A case has been registered under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC, said Saheed Nagar police.