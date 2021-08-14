Farmers paralyse roads over fertiliser shortage

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Unruly scenes were witnessed in many parts of Jharigaon, Raighar and Kosagumuda blocks of the district on Friday as scores of farmers blocked highways and gheraoed government establishments protesting unavailability of fertilisers during peak kharif season.

In Raighar, farmers were seen intercepting a Urea-laden truck near Chhelidangri and scrambling to collect sacks of fertilisers from the vehicle. Informed, police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the angry mob but in vain. The melee resulted in blockade of the Jeypore-Raipur NH for over five hours. Later, Raighar tehsildar and agriculture officer reached the spot and distributed fertilisers from the truck to the agitating farmers to bring the situation under control.

Similar situation prevailed in Kosagumuda as farmers took to the streets for the second time in 10 days, alleging failure of the administration to provide them fertilisers within a week. The stir was called off after officials concerned reached the spot and assured them of supply on Saturday.

The situation was no different in Jharigaon where farmers blocked roads at various intersections demanding supply of fertilisers. Shutting down shops and markets in the area, hundreds of farmers united to lock the tehsil office and Jharigaon LAMPS.

Farmers’ leader Khemraj Bagh said despite favourable weather conditions, scarcity of fertilisers has disrupted agricultural activities. “The farmers had to resort to agitation in a bid to draw administration’s attention. We will intensify the protest if the demands are not met at the earliest,” added Bagh.

With the district already reeling under erratic rainfall, shortage of urea has piled up worries for the farmers. Farmers also accused dealers of selling fertilisers at lofty prices due to lack of administrative control.