No bridge link: Close to Steel City but always too far

Suresh Ekka carries an extra pair of trousers and a towel every time he plans to head out to Rourkela from his village of Riu.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 10:31 AM

Villagers of Nuagaon cross Deo river on a makeshift raft and a person wades through water carrying his bicycle | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Suresh Ekka carries an extra pair of trousers and a towel every time he plans to head out to Rourkela from his village of Riu. Walking in waist-deep waters of Deo river is risky but that is the best option he has if Suresh has to cut down on an extra 15 km travel to the Steel City.

Fellow villagers carry bi-cycles on their heads; some even find weird, hand-crafted ferries to travel across the river that separates a cluster of villages of Kuanrmunda and Nuagaon blocks from Rourkela. They are so close, yet so far. 

That’s because the bridge over Lohanda is taking longer than usual to be ready prompting the villagers to risk even their lives during the monsoon season so that they can earn their livelihood. Construction of the high-level bridge over the river at Lohanda started in mid-2018 by the Rural Development department but is moving at snail’s pace. As a result, villagers from gram panchayats are forced to take the river route. 

Though majority of the locals use the Lankoi-Khuntgaon bridge over Deo built few years ago, it is five km from Lohanda and that forces many to take the alternative route which reduces distance by 15 km and connects them to Jhirpani bridge at Mitkundri, Rourkela. 

Presently, around 5,000 daily wagers and vegetable farmers along with some office goers of Riu, Pasara, Jharbera, Kacharu, Tangrain, Karichhapal and Karmabahal villages of Kuanrmunda and Lohanda, Semarta, Kadlibahal, Kemang, Chutia, Ankurpali, Balimunda and few other villages of Nuagaon use the risky river route.

Former Zilla Parishad member of Nuagaon Pappu Sahu said the Lankoi-Khuntgaon bridge over Deo river came up about five km from Lohanda and was to benefit several GPs of the two blocks. However, many continue to use the river route. 

Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Emma Ekka, who belongs to Nuagaon, is aware of the plight of the villagers and advised them to avoid using the river route amid rise in water level.  Ekka said she has also demanded before the administration to complete the ongoing bridge project at the earliest. Executive Engineer, RD Department NB Harihar Rao said the project is scheduled to be completed by February 2022, adding that the process of land acquisition for the same is underway.
 

