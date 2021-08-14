Odisha government to process all scholarship applications in 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will process all the scholarship applications of eligible students belonging to ST, SC and OBC communities for pre-matric scholarship from this academic session.

Sources in the School and Mass Education (SME) department said that the pre-matric scholarship module will be implemented in the Odisha State Scholarship Portal (OSSP), a common scholarship portal, for processing scholarship applications of eligible Class IX and X students from this (2021-22) session.

Accordingly, the department has asked the headmasters, block education officers and district education officers to process scholarship applications only through OSSP. The U-DISE database has already been linked with the OSSP portal for automatic fetching of records of schools as well as students to process the applications.