Odisha keen to improve investment in agri: Min

Published: 14th August 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 10:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Odisha government is very keen to improve private investment in agriculture and allied sector including food processing and cold storage units, said Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Friday.

Speaking at a national e-summit on agriculture-combating the pandemic organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Odisha chapter, he said there is a huge scope for youth of the State to tap the vast potential available in farm sector as a lot need to be done to create more agri entrepreneurs, where support of industry in essential. 

Chairman of Global Agri System Gokul Pattnaik said two major faults in the agriculture system came to the fore during the pandemic. One is supply chain and second is the last mile delivery, which can be sorted out with the use advanced technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning and drone that came to the rescue, he said. CGM of Nabard C Udaysankar stressed the need for mini supply chain system in agriculture sector.  ICC Odisha State Council Chairman JB Pany and co-chairman M K Gupta also spoke. 

