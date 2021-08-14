Tanker rams into ambulance, 3 killed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as three persons died and two others sustained injuries after an ambulance they were travelling in was hit by a tanker near Manjarkopa village in Rayagada district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Bhakti Hansa, Susant Bisi and ambulance driver Avay Kusulia and the injured are Laxman Paris and Jitendra Bhoi.

The mangled ambulance at the

accident site near Manjarkopa

village on Friday

Sources said one Hina Hansa of Kapilbhata village in Balangir was admitted to Christian Hospital at Bissamcuttack for kidney ailment. Hina, however, succumbed on the day. On receiving the news, three of her family members and two relatives (including the driver) went to the hospital to take the body back to their village. With Hina’s body, they were on their way from Bissamcuttack to Kapilbhata in a private ambulance when a tanker hit them near Manjarkopa in Rayagada’s Ambadala block.

Three persons were killed on the spot and two sustained serious injuries. The ambulance was severely mangled under the impact. Receiving the information, Muniguda IIC S Sahu along with fire brigade reached the spot and sent the victims to the local hospital. Hospital sources said three of them were brought dead. The injured duo was admitted in a critical condition and would be shifted to Rayagada hospital once their family members reach.

Meanwhile, the tanker was seized from the accident site and its driver surrendered to police, Sahu said. Bodies of the deceased will be handed over to families after postmortem. Further investigation is on.

