Man beaten to death in Odisha's Rairangpur

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 59-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a fellow villager over a dispute in Rairangpur on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The deceased was identified as Sukesh Mohanta and the accused Chandramohan Mohanta, both from Budhamara village.

Sources said Chandramohan attacked Sukesh when the duo was going to graze cattle in the morning. He was later arrested after the daughter-in-law of the deceased Bimala Mohanta filed a police complaint. IIC Renubala Sahu said a case was registered under section 302 of IPC and investigation is on.