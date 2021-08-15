STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No headway in historic jail project in Cuttack

Although Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the renovation project on January 23, 2010,  the project has not moved an inch since then.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The proposed project to develop portion of the historic ward no 15 of the British-era jail at Dargha Bazar into a freedom fighters’ memorial museum is yet to take off even after a decade since its foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

Built in 1881, the prison with a civil ward constituting a room measuring 70 ft X 30 ft to accommodate 100 inmates, functioned as a district jail after creation of separate Bihar and Orissa provinces in 1912. It later was converted into a central jail when Odisha became a separate province in 1936. The jail was then shifted from Cuttack to Choudwar between 1984 and 1988.

Though a major portion of the jail was later demolished by the civic body, ward no 15, which housed eminent freedom fighters like Nabakrushna Choudhury, Harekrushna Mahatab, Gopabandhu Choudhury, Pranakrushna Choudhury, Malati Choudhury, Ramadevi and Annapurna Moharana was spared. 

The Cuttack Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had planned to convert ward no 15 into an enclosed memorial with a flame and names of all the freedom fighters who were jailed during the Independence struggle, in association with Cuttack Development Authority (CDA).

Although Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the renovation project on January 23, 2010, the project has not moved an inch since then. The INTACH had repaired the dilapidated ward in 2011-2012. However, lack of proper care and maintenance took a toll on the historic structure.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Central Jail Dargha Bazar Cuttack Jail Ward No 15 Jail renovation project Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp