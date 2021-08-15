STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Record 90% Arts students clear Annual Plus II Exam in Odisha

The overall pass percentage of students in Arts this year is around 22 per cent more compared to 67.56 pc the previous year.

Published: 15th August 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students checking their marks

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A record 89.49 per cent (pc) students in Arts stream passed the Annual Plus II Examination-2021, the results of which were published by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Saturday. 

The overall pass percentage of students in Arts this year is around 22 pc more compared to 67.56 pc the previous year. The results were based on an alternative assessment method that was adopted after cancellation of the Plus II exams due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said over 2.2 lakh students, including 1.89 lakh regular and 26,189 ex-regular, appeared the exams. Of which, around 1.96 lakh students, including 1.86 lakh regular students, were declared pass. 

As many as 30,510 regular students (16.11 pc) secured first division, while 46,101 (24.34 pc) got second division. Besides, 1,10,074 passed the exams with third division. A total 95 students secured more than 90 pc marks this year, he added. 

Balasore topped the list of districts with a pass percentage of 95.29 pc, while Nabarangpur figured at the bottom with 80.91 pc.  Like Science and Commerce, girls outperformed boys in the Arts stream too. The overall pass percentage of girls remained 92.34 pc, around 6.4 per cent more compared to 85.98 pc by the boys. The CHSE had sought more time from the Supreme Court to announce the result of Arts. The apex court had fixed the deadline for declaration of results of all three streams in alternative assessment mode by July-end. The council had published the results of Science and Commerce on July 31. 

The pass percentage of students remained 95.15 pc in Science and 94.96 pc in Commerce. Officials said the overall pass rate of students in the three streams in 2020-21 academic session remained 93.2 pc compared to 71 pc in 2019-20. While 86.02 pc students cleared the examination in vocational education stream, 392 of 405 students have cleared the Mahir (Plus II) conducted by the Odisha Madarsa Board. 

The Minister said students who are not satisfied with their results can lodge their grievances before the principals of higher secondary schools concerned by August 23. Besides, students dissatisfied with the alternative assessment criteria will be allowed to appear the exams in offline mode for which a notification will be issued by the CHSE by August 21, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Council of Higher Secondary Education Arts Odisha higher secondary students Humanities higher secondary exam Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp