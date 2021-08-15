Restriction on cremation at Swargadwar lifted for Covid-negative bodies from outside Puri 

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration on Saturday, August 14, 2021, decided to lift restrictions imposed on the cremation of bodies from outside Puri at Swargdwar. Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said since the number of new coronavirus cases has gone down in the district, the administration will allow cremation of non-Covid bodies from outside Puri from August 16.

However, only 10 persons would be allowed to accompany a body to Swargadwar for cremation. Family members have to furnish necessary documents regarding non-Covid death of the deceased. They have to strictly observe Covid guidelines while performing last rites.