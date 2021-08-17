STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACF death: Cook among six grilled

Irked over the tardy pace of investigation by Paralakhemundi police, Soumya's family had written to the Prime Minister's Office seeking justice.

ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra with his wife Bidya Bharati.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A three-member team of Crime Branch, tasked with probing the mysterious death case of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, grilled six persons including the ACF’s cook on Monday.

Apart from cook Manmath Kambha, the investigators subjected ACFs Gouri Ratha and Bhaskar Rao, two forest guards and a watcher of the Forest department to marathon quizzing at Paralakhemundi police station. Later, the CB team took the six persons to the police guest house where they were asked about the circumstances leading to the fire mishap. 

The grilling began at 10 am and continued till 1.30 pm. After lunch, the interrogation resumed. While the CB team refused to divulge any information, a police official said investigation is underway in the right direction and all angles of the case are being verified.

Earlier on Saturday, the team headed by Crime Branch DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra along with a six-member forensic team reached Paralakhemundi and held discussion with local IIC Bibekananda Swain besides inspecting the ACF’s official quarters where the mishap took place. The forensic team collected finger prints and other materials related to the investigation of the case. 

On Sunday, the CB team verified documents related to the ACF’s death. Sources said after completion of the questioning, the CB team may grill Soumya’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda and divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera.

Irked over the tardy pace of investigation by Paralakhemundi police, Soumya’s family had written to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking justice. Soon after, investigation of the case was entrusted to the Crime Branch of Odisha Police.

On July 12, Soumya was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed the next day at a private hospital in Cuttack.  Soumya’s family has alleged that Bidya Bharati and DFO Behera are behind the murder, a charge both have refuted.

