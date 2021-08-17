STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik interacts with students, 5T secy reviews progress in Ganjam district

It was a moment to savour for students of Sasana Ambagaon High School in Hinjili block, who got a chance to chat with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a virtual interaction on Monday. 

Published: 17th August 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:44 AM

5T secretary VK Pandian interacts with students at a school.

5T secretary VK Pandian interacts with students at a school. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Discussing about the school transformation programme being undertaken in the area, Naveen engaged with the students over their experience with the new facilities and advised them to make the most of it in strive for academic excellence.

“I was overjoyed when I got a chance to interact with the CM. I told him that the transformation in school has provided a better academic environment and we as students are satisfied,” said Meera Swain, a Class 10 student. Naveen also interacted with the village sarpanch and inspected transformed school premises including the smart classrooms, library, garden, etc. He expressed happiness over the development taken place. The CM has directed MLAs of Ganjam to visit different schools under their constituencies in phases from August 21 to 28. 

Prior to that, as per the CM’s directions, 5T secretary VK Pandian reached Ganjam on Sunday and visited as many as 23 high schools in Hinjili block to review progress of the ambitious ‘High School Transformation’ Programme. 

Pandian, who leads the programme, held elaborate discussions with Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, other officials of district administration, teachers, students, and alumnus and community members to take stock of the ambitious project’s progress. 

On Monday, he visited schools in Sheragada block. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, District Education Officer (DEO) Amulya Pradhan and several other senior officials of the line department accompanied Pandian during his two-day official tour.

Official sources said, as many as 133 high schools including 22 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, are set to get a facelift in Ganjam district under the programme. In Hinjili block, smart classrooms are slated to come up in 53 high schools. Till now, transformation of 39 high schools including 23 in Hinjili and 16 in Seragada block has been completed. 

Directly supervised by the 5T Secretary, the programme intends to transform schools into model institutions with all modern facilities such as e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories, sports facilities, reading rooms, laboratory, drinking water facilities, hygienic toilets and above all a conducive study environment.  It is being carried out with involvement of local communities, school management development bodies and the alumnus.

