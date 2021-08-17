Devotees of Puri town have Trinity darshan 

By Express News Service

PURI: Hundreds of devotees from eight wards of Puri municipality had darshan of the Trinity in three phases from 6 am to 7 pm on Monday.

After remaining closed for devotees for nearly four months due to the second Covid wave, the Sri Jagannath temple reopened on August 13. Families of Srimandir servitors were allowed entry into the temple on the first two days on August 13 and 14. The administration has allowed devotees residing in 32 wards of Puri town to have darshan of the deities in a phased manner from August 16 to 20. Around 1.5 lakh tokens have been issued to devotees for the purpose.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) released by the temple administration, devotees of at least five to eight wards would be given tokens everyday till August 20 to limit the total attendance at the temple to 5,000 per day.

From August 23, the temple will open doors to all devotees. Visitors from outside Puri town have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 96 hours prior to temple entry or complete vaccination certificate before being allowed darshan.

