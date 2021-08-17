STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Devotees of Puri town have Trinity darshan 

Hundreds of devotees from eight wards of Puri municipality had darshan of the Trinity in three phases from 6 am to 7 pm on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Hundreds of devotees from eight wards of Puri municipality had darshan of the Trinity in three phases from 6 am to 7 pm on Monday.

After remaining closed for devotees for nearly four months due to the second Covid wave, the Sri Jagannath temple reopened on August 13. Families of Srimandir servitors were allowed entry into the temple on the first two days on August 13 and 14. The administration has allowed devotees residing in 32 wards of Puri town to have darshan of the deities in a phased manner from August 16 to 20. Around 1.5 lakh tokens have been issued to devotees for the purpose.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) released by the temple administration, devotees of at least five to eight wards would be given tokens everyday till August 20 to limit the total attendance at the temple to 5,000 per day.  

From August 23, the temple will open doors to all devotees. Visitors from outside Puri town have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 96 hours prior to temple entry or complete vaccination certificate before being allowed darshan. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puri Sri Jagannath temple
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp