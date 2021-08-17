Historic welcome to Indian hockey teams by Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Men's and Women's hockey teams were given a grand welcome after their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Tuesday.

For the first time, the hockey teams got high security cover that is seen during the visit of international cricket teams.

The hockey players of both the Men's and Women's teams were greeted amid the beats of drums and traditional folk dance before being driven to a hotel where elaborate arrangements have been made for their stay.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera and senior State government officials welcomed all members of the hockey teams.

"Welcome Back team India. After spectacular performances in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, they have been invited to Bhubaneswar for the facilitation ceremony organised by the Odisha Government," he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will felicitate the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner Indian Men's hockey team and the Women’s team at the Lokseva Bhawan here.

Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar proved to be lucky for both the hockey teams as they had booked their Olympic berths after playing the qualifiers at the stadium on August 16, last year.

Odisha government extended unconditional support to Hockey India with its five-year sponsorship deal. This is the first time that a state government is sponsoring national teams.