Mission Chatasali launched 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three voluntary organisations have come up with a programme ‘Mission Chatasali’ to address the learning deficit among children and students in the marginalised communities in the State.

The joint initiative of Atmashakti Trust in association with Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha and Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha will cover five lakh children from 89 blocks in 17 districts. Members of the Trust said, “Around 25,000 Shiksha Sathis will be engaged in these blocks to run the programme. It is a community-led initiative where parents and community members will take charge for volunteer teaching. This will be a supplementary platform rather than a substitute for the government schools.”

The programme aims at focusing local talents and resources for local development. The volunteer teachers will be from villages and the resources required for running this campaign will be raised locally through the support of villagers. This will promote community ownership and volunteerism which are much-needed to sustain the initiative, they said.