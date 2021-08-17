Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly from September 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from September 1 and continue till September 9. According to a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs department, the session will have eight working days. September 3 will be devoted to private members’ business.

The government is expected to face heat over the urban local body (ULB) polls which have been delayed for over two years over the issue of reservation of seats and delimitation of wards.

As the session will have eight official days, it is expected that the government will bring some key legislations including the Odisha Municipalities (Amendment) Act and the Municipal Corporation Act to pave the way for holding ULB polls in the State.

Besides, the government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation, failure in generating employment opportunities for the poor during the pandemic and largescale irregularities in paddy procurement will be raised by the Opposition.