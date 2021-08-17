Odisha BJP MPs demand ITEP course in more colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MPs from Odisha on Monday urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to approve introduction of Integrated Teachers Education Programme (ITEP) at maximum multi-disciplinary colleges in the State.

A three-member delegation of the party’s lawmakers met Pradhan in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum urging him to introduce the integrated BEd programme from the 2022-23 academic session. The National Council for Teachers Education which had planned to start the course from the 2021-22 academic session had put off the plan till 2022-23 to ensure wider consultation with stakeholders.

The Ministry of Education is introducing ITEP, a dual bachelor’s degree offering BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd in pilot mode in select multi-disciplinary institutions across the country from 2022-23 academic session. “We request you to consider maximum number of multi-disciplinary colleges in Odisha as part of the pilot 4-year integrated BEd programme.

This will benefit thousands of Odia students who want to pursue their career in education,” the memorandum said. The delegation comprising Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Basanta Panda and Nitesh Ganga Deb said ITEP is a welcome change in the approach to teachers’ education. Students interested in pursuing a career in teaching can directly get enrolled in the programme after passing Class XII and get a degree in education as well as in a specialised subject.

ITEP will be beneficial for students as they will save one year by completing this course in 4 years against the normal duration of 5 years as is the case with the existing BEd programme.