Odisha expands BSKY cover for 3.5 crore people

96 lakh families will get cashless annual health coverage of Rs 5L each from Sept 1

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha government has expanded its flagship health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) that it had implemented instead of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Around 3.5 crore people in 96 lakh families, who are getting benefits under national and state food security schemes, will get cashless annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family (Rs 10 lakh for women members) under BSKY from September 1. For the first time, the government has also introduced smart health cards for the beneficiaries.

CM Naveen Patnaik addressing the
State-level I-Day function on Sunday

Announcing this on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said all 96 lakh families will be provided smart health cards under the scheme that will transform health service delivery system. 

“The people of Odisha are my family. I decided to extend the hassle-free quality treatment at best available healthcare facilities as the news of people selling land, jewellery or stopping children’s education to meet their treatment cost pains me. The BSKY has been redesigned in a way that the health cards will work as debit cards,” he said.

As per the first component of BSKY, the entire population of the State is being provided free treatment in the government hospitals in the State. The second component will extend health coverage to the smart card holders in over 200 empanelled hospitals in the country. The cards will be distributed by November. 

The families will be issued two chip cards printed with the name of the beneficiary and a 12-digit unique registration number. The cards will be distributed in all districts by November. The beneficiaries will have to produce the smart card or food security card (until they get the smart card) at the empanelled private hospitals for availing cashless care up to the annual financial limit.

Earlier, around 71.69 lakh families, including 69.69 lakh BKKY card holders and around two lakh BPL, AAY card holders and low-income families, were availing the BSKY benefits.

