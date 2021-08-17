Odisha’s resistance show at Kotia spoils Andhra Pradesh plans

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: As tension between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh (AP) continues to build up in disputed Kotia, the neighbouring state’s plans to launch welfare programmes in the area were thwarted by Koraput administration which virtually put its foot down at the border on Monday.

Official sources said the Koraput administration had information that AP leaders and officials from Vizianagaram were scheduled to reach to Kotia on Monday to announce and unveil welfare programmes worth `1 crore in the area. Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar is believed to have taken up the matters with his Vizianagaram counterpart A Surya Kumari and SP Deepika Patil to not take any step that could hamper law and order situation in the bordering villages.

To prevent any possible entry from AP side, the administration also sealed the border at Phatu Senari with a temporary barricade. Over 600 people including senior district administration officials, political leaders and locals assembled to prevent any movement from AP side. The bordering village is 19 km from Salur (AP) and the gateway to Kotia.

More than five platoon police along with 11 magistrates were deployed to beef up security. Led by Koraput ADM Deban Pradhan, district officials and police reached the spot to monitor movement from across the border. In a complete show of unity, leaders cutting across party lines and over 300 locals also assembled at the site.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi, former Minister Rabi Narayan Nanda, district BJD president Eswar Panigrahi, former MP and BJP leader Jayaram Pangi, former Jeypore municipality vice chairman SN Rath and chairmen of different blocks besides ADM Pradhan, Sub-Collector Lalit Kuanar, Pottangi and BDO Bed Bhusan were present at the spot and slogans to go back were raised against Salur MLA MLA Peedika Rajanna Dora.

However, no movement from the other side was seen until evening. Meanwhile, Salur MLA Dora confirmed that he had inauguration plans in Phatu Senari and Phagun Senari but since Koraput administration appealed not to visit the area, he cancelled his visit.

Questioning the show of resistance at the border, Dora said as a political representative, it was his duty to look after people in bordering villages. “I have much love and affection for Odisha people,” he said.

Appealing to the AP government for status quo in Kotia, Collector Akhtaar said since matter is subjudice, it can be solved through discussions. “We received information that AP political parties were to visit Kotia for welfare events and made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order,” he said, adding that the administration is watchful on Kotia issue.

As part of the plan, the Salur MLA and Parvatipuram ITDA Project Officer Kumar Nath were to visit Phagun Senari, Phatu Senari and Talaganjeipadar villages. Sources said, laying of foundation stones for anganwadi buildings, plantation, distribution of RORs and loans among Kotia residents and simultaneously renaming the villages in Telugu were on the agenda.