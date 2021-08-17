Panchayat poll: Naveen to visit Malkangiri on Aug 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As political activities have picked up momentum keeping an eye on the panchayat polls scheduled early next year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will start district visits from Malkangiri on August 20.

Sources said the Chief Minister will address two public meetings in the district before returning to Bhubaneswar. Details of his visit are still being worked out. He will visit other districts subsequently keeping in view the Covid-19 situation in the State.

The State government had already announced that the panchayat elections will be held in time and the delimitation process has already been completed. Sources said the State Election Commission (SEC) has been informed by the government in this regard. Besides, the BJD has also announced 27 per cent reservation of seats for candidates of OBCs in the panchayat polls.

The district observers of the BJD have started field visits and are holding organisational meetings at the grassroots level to reactivate the cadre. The focus of the party is on western Odisha where the main rival BJP has a strong base. Besides the observers, senior ministers have been assigned charge of some of the western Odisha districts.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its activities in view of the panchayat polls. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will arrive here on August 19 to participate in Jana Ashirbad Yatra.

The union ministers will interact with people, assess the ground situation and apprise the people about different welfare measures announced by the Centre. Pradhan will visit different places in Khurda and Cuttack districts during the three-day visit. Similarly, Vaishnaw will address public meetings and attend several functions in Koraput, Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Bhawanipatna and Balangir during his visit. The State Congress has also intensified its political activities with announcement of its media and other committees.