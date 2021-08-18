ACF death case: More people face Crime Branch heat

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As part of its probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Crime Branch (CB) grilled two ambulance drivers and a pharmacist at Gajapati district headquarters hospital on Tuesday.

The three-member CB team headed by DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra also quizzed two forest staff, gardener Ajay Kumar Behera and watchman Santosh Biswal. On Monday, Soumya’s cook Manmath Kambha, ACFs Gouri Ratha and Bhaskar Rao besides forest staffer B Akash were questioned.

When asked, those subjected to interrogation said they answered all questions put to them by the investigators. However, reliable sources said the questions revolved around the visit of Gajapati divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera to Soumya’s quarters, the feast held in the fateful night, the persons who attended it, the ACF’s condition when he was brought to the hospital and his treatment process.

The CB team was informed that Gajapati Collector was present at the feast in the DFO’s house along with ACFs Gouri, Bhaskar and Akash in the Forest Colony the night when the incident occurred. Though cook Manmath said he cooperated with the interrogators, sources said the CB team was not satisfied and may grill him again.

Refusing to divulge the details of their findings, DSP Mishra said, “Our investigation is underway and all persons related to the case would be questioned.” When asked about the presence of Gajapati Collector near the incident spot, he said if needed, the matter will be taken up for probe. The CB team is likely to investigate the details of work schedule of Soumya and the seizures made by him before his death. The ACF had seized six trucks laden with timber a week before his death.