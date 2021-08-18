STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ACF death case: More people face Crime Branch heat

The CB team is likely to investigate the details of work schedule of Soumya and the seizures made by him before his death.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As part of its probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Crime Branch (CB) grilled two ambulance drivers and a pharmacist at Gajapati district headquarters hospital on Tuesday.

The three-member CB team headed by DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra also quizzed two forest staff, gardener Ajay Kumar Behera and watchman Santosh Biswal. On Monday, Soumya’s cook Manmath Kambha, ACFs Gouri Ratha and Bhaskar Rao besides forest staffer B Akash were questioned.

When asked, those subjected to interrogation said they answered all questions put to them by the investigators. However, reliable sources said the questions revolved around the visit of Gajapati divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera to Soumya’s quarters, the feast held in the fateful night, the persons who attended it, the ACF’s condition when he was brought to the hospital and his treatment process.

The CB team was informed that Gajapati Collector was present at the feast in the DFO’s house along with ACFs Gouri, Bhaskar and Akash in the Forest Colony the night when the incident occurred. Though cook Manmath said he cooperated with the interrogators, sources said the CB team was not satisfied and may grill him again. 

Refusing to divulge the details of their findings, DSP Mishra said, “Our investigation is underway and all persons related to the case would be questioned.” When asked about the presence of Gajapati Collector near the incident spot, he said if needed, the matter will be taken up for probe. The CB team is likely to investigate the details of work schedule of Soumya and the seizures made by him before his death. The ACF had seized six trucks laden with timber a week before his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp