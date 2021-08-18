Rourkela: BJP, Congress stir over land deal  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid the controversy over allotment of government land at the posh Civil Township to a businessman by IDCO, the BJP and Congress on Tuesday held separate protests demanding cancellation of the deal and action against the guilty persons.

The local unit of BJP led by president Latika Patnaik and party’s State executive committee member Nihar Ray staged protest in front of the IDCO office. The Rourkela district Congress committee also protested at Civil Township demanding cancellation of the allotment.