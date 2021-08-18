Fertiliser crisis: Crackdown on godowns amid farmer protests

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Amid the raging issue of shortage and black marketing of urea, the district Agriculture wing raided three major fertiliser godowns in Jeypore block on Tuesday. A high level official team led by Jeypore chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Bharat Chandra Nath raided godowns of IFFCO, RCMS and Markfed and verified fertiliser stock.

The team found huge quantity of fertilisers stocked in these godowns. However, they ruled out any irregularity during verification as the stock was meant for other areas including Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput.Confirming the same, the CDAO said the team has directed that first Koraput district should get its due quota of fertilizers and then other districts could be catered to.

Sources said, suppliers have agreed to cater to local demands soon. Meanwhile, a farmers’ delegation of Koraput Krushak Kaylan Manch met the CDAO on Tuesday and demanded distribution of fertilisers through direct benefit transfer route for free and fair distribution in the tribal region.

The farmers’ body also submitted a list of demands which included transfer of local agriculture officials who have been working for several years at one place in the district and reportedly colluding with unscrupulous traders. They also urged proper supply of fertiliser, farm equipment and seeds through Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) only.

Farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Kumuli pockets have been agitating over urea shortage for last 10 days, alleging irregularities by suppliers and private dealers. They have even blocked major and arterial roads since four days over the issue. Apprehending the situation to turn worse, the district administration had directed the Agriculture authorities to crack down on godowns to check hoarding of urea and regulate its demand and supply.