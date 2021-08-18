Filigree logo, Ikat stoles for Olympians

BHUBANESWAR: Celebrating the outstanding performance of Indian hockey players, the State government on Tuesday presented them a slice of Odisha’s rich handicraft and handloom heritage at the felicitation ceremony here. Five Olympic rings designed in silver filigree and Tricolour Ikat handloom stoles with Olympic motifs were gifted to the players by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The custom-made souvenirs were crafted by silver filigree artisans of Cuttack and Ikat weavers of Sonepur. They were designed by Kala Bhoomi under the guidance of the State Institute for Development of Arts & Crafts (SIDAC). The stoles were woven by weavers of Menda, Brahmanipali and Sagaratala villages under the supervision of master weaver Uttam Meher. The Ikat stoles showcase the Olympics logo and hockey sticks. Sources in the Handloom and Handicrafts department said the souvenirs are part of a limited edition collection.
