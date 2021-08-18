STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court directs Centre to fill up posts in CAA

It has directed the Union Agriculture Min to file an affidavit by Sept 23
 

Published: 18th August 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Centre to take immediate steps for appointing the chairman and members of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA).The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray has directed the Union Ministry of Agriculture to file an affidavit on the timeline within which it proposes to fill up the vacancies. The bench observed that filling up the posts will have a meaningful effect on tackling the menace of illegal shrimp/prawn farming in coastal areas of Odisha. 

“It must be noted at this stage that under section 12 of CAA Act, 2005, the Authority can whenever it thinks it necessary to do so, enter any coastal aquaculture land, pond, pen and enclosure and remove or demolish any structure that has been erected therein in contravention of the provisions of the Act. However, those powers obviously cannot be exercised unless there is a full-fledged and fully staffed Authority, “ the court stated.

The direction was issued after a special sitting on the PIL for restoration of ecology of the two wetlands - Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika was held on August 14. Fixing the next date of hearing on the matter to September 23, the court has instructed the Ministry to file an affidavit by then. During the hearing, the court was informed that although the CAA Act came into force on December 22, 2005, till date no officer has been authorised by the Authority to file written complaints.  The court was also informed that in the last two years, the post of chairman of the Authority has remained vacant. 

Of 11 members in the Authority, there are at present only three comprising the member secretary (stationed in Delhi) and two expert members in Chennai.  Consequently, the court felt section 14 of the CAA Act has remained a dead letter. Besides, the effectiveness of the Authority stands seriously undermined, denuding it of all the powers available to it under certain sections of the CAA Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Coastal Aquaculture Authority
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp