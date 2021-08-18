STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odias relive Afghan stories of loss and brotherhood

Ramesh Khandai with US Army men in Afghanistan | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As Taliban takes control of Afghanistan leaving the entire world in a state of shock, many parts of Kendrapara district are abuzz with stories of the strife-torn nation as natives have returned after serving under the US Army. They have their sad tales of job loss but bright memories to share too.Reminiscing the role of the US Army in protecting Afghans from the terror of Taliban, the natives expressed sorrow over the recent turn of events in the land-locked country. The returnees lamented the loss of their high-paying jobs due to the departure of US army men. 

Sashikant Rout of Udayanagar village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town returned from Afghanistan two months back after the US decided to withdraw troops. “In 2010, AECOM recruited me to work as a mechanical engineer in the US Army base in Afghanistan with a yearly salary of `20 lakh. I got to stay in the US army camp for a decade. Bagram Airfield, situated around 500 km from Kabul, was our main base camp. We were tasked with repairing US-made Maxpro bulletproof armed and mission vehicles,” he recounts.

Rout says the army bases were well protected. “We were not allowed to go outside and used only helicopters and army planes to visit one camp to another. The US army men were very cooperative.” Similarly, Ramesh Chandra Khandai worked as a mechanic in the US army camp in Afghanistan for a decade. The 41-year-old native of Pattamundai returned home two months back. “Taliban people are terrorists. They will destroy the beautiful country. I  will always cherish my friendship with some US army men who treated us like their brothers,” he said.

Thirty nine-year-old Bipin Sahoo also worked as a mechanical engineer in a US army base camp. He left Afghanistan last month after foreign troops started leaving the country. “US army helped the Afghanistan government to rebuild the war-torn country. Now, it’s back to square one with Taliban toppling the government there. Afghanistan has no future under Taliban rule,” he rued.

Pradip Panda (42) of Pattamundai, who worked with the US army in Bagram air base, said, “I am saddened to know that the Afghanistan president fled the country. He was a good friend of India. Taliban rule is a threat to our country.”

