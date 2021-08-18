Odisha crosses two crore Covid vaccination landmark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has crossed an important landmark of two crore vaccinations on Wednesday. With 2,08,541 jabs on the day, the State has administered 2,01,59,443 doses so far.

While almost half of the projected population has got at least a single dose, nearly 15 per cent (pc) beneficiaries have been covered with double doses.

As per the CoWIN dashboard, of the 3.1 crore targeted beneficiaries in the 18 years and above category, 1,54,78,366 have got the first dose and 46,81,077 received both the doses.

The double-dose coverage was less than 15 pc in only five districts. While the lowest 23,386 people have been fully vaccinated in Deogarh, the number of people vaccinated with both the doses was 30,065 in Boudh, 37,191 in Malkangiri, 44,432 in Nuapada and 44,881 in Gajapati.

The pace of vaccination in the State has improved to a daily average of about 2.5 lakh doses this month against 1.7 lakh doses in July. The vaccination is in full swing on all working days barring Sundays when limited sessions are opened.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the State can successfully and quickly complete the vaccinations if the momentum of inoculation and vaccine supplies from the Centre is maintained.

The State had achieved the first one crore inoculation target on June 21 after six months of the vaccination roll out. The last one crore vaccine shots were administered in nearly two months after the vaccine supply was streamlined.

Stating that Odisha has achieved a milestone in the vaccination drive, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended the hard work and commitment of healthcare workers in ensuring a swift inoculation process to save precious lives.

Health department sources said 31,712 vaccinated people in the State have been found infected so far. Among them, 17,824 people tested positive after first dose and 13,888 after second dose.

As many as 1,74,04,838 doses of Covishield, 26,93,766 doses of Covaxin and 4,940 doses of Sputnik V have been administered. The State has a stock of 6.88 lakh Covishield and 4.31 lakh Covaxin doses.

The vaccination has been planned in 26 districts barring Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Sonepur on Thursday.