Odisha: Pregnant woman dies at private nursing home, family cries neglect

Published: 18th August 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Unease prevailed at a private nursing home in Baripada town following death of a pregnant woman on Tuesday. The family of the woman, identified as Aratimani Das from Baripada municipality, alleged she died due to medical negligence.

As per doctor’s advice, Aratimani was admitted to the private hospital for delivery on Tuesday and her condition was good, said her husband Sandip. The treating doctor came to the cabin and as per his advice, the nurse administered an injection needed for C-section delivery, he added.

Family members of the woman creating ruckus at the hospital

However, barely five minutes later, the woman felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulty. When family members called the doctor and staff to check on her health condition, no one reportedly came. Sandip alleged his wife succumbed minutes after she was administered the injection and charged that no staff reached her even three hours after the incident.

As family members created a ruckus alleging medical negligence leading to the woman’s death, police reached the spot and pacified the situation. Sandip later lodged an FIR against the doctor and nurse with Baripada Town police. A case has been registered under section 304 (A) of the IPC and investigation is on, said IIC Birendra Senapati.

