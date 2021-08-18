Rain misery for residents of Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Low pressure-induced heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in Malkangiri, cutting off several parts of the district on Tuesday.Communication between Balimela and Kalimela on Vijayawada-Ranchi National Highway 326 was disrupted with rainwater overtopping several stretches of the road. Besides, communication between Malkangiri and Kalimela was paralysed for hours together as water was flowing around four to five feet above the road and on bridges at Kangrukonda and Potteru.

Similarly, the low-lying bridge near Korukonda and Tarlakota (MV-37) was overtopped by floodwater resulting in disruption of communication between Malkangiri and Balimela. The incessant rains have also caused flash floods leading to water-logging in low-lying areas.

Official sources said the district received 191 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Malkangiri block received the highest of 86.8 mm rainfall followed by Khairput 30 mm, Korukonda 27 mm, Kalimela 17 mm, Mathili 14 mm, Podia 13.2 mm and Chitrakonda 3 mm rainfall during the period. Blaming the administration for the situation, Sukra Muduli of Korukonda said construction work on high level bridges in place of the existing ones near Korukonda and MV-37 are continuing since the last five years.

“During rainy season every year, communication between Malkangiri and Balimela is disrupted as water flows over the low lying bridges near Korukonda and MV-37. Though top district officials regularly use this route, nobody is concerned about the inordinate delay in completion of the new bridges,” alleged Gopal Biswas of Tarlakota village. District emergency officer Lalit Mondal said there have been no reports of any loss of life or property due the rains. Tehsildars have been asked to take stock of the situation in their respective areas, he added.