Woman hacks elderly father-in-law to death in Odisha

On being informed, Utkal reached home and lodged a complaint with the local police which rushed to the crime scene and started investigation.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: An elderly man was allegedly hacked to death by his daughter-in-law following a family dispute in Ranapal village within Panikoili police limits here on Monday night. The deceased was identified as 64-year-old Paban Hati. Police said like every day, the accused, Rupa Hati, along with Paban and her mother-in-law went to work in their paddy field in the morning. While working, Paban and Rupa entered into a heated exchange of words over some family issues.

Following the altercation, Rupa returned home and told her husband Utkal Hati about the incident. Miffed with Paban’s behaviour, she wanted Utkal to drop her at her father’s place. However, her husband somehow managed to pacify her. After settling the issue at home, Utkal left for the local market in the evening.

However, matters took an ugly turn as Rupa picked up a fight with her father-in-law once again. In a fit of rage, she reportedly attacked Paban with an axe, killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, she fled the scene. The incident took place in Utkal’s absence.

On being informed, Utkal reached home and lodged a complaint with the local police which rushed to the crime scene and started investigation. Panikoili IIC Sunil Kumar Nayak said basing on the complaint, police have registered a case. “We seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. A scientific team has been roped in for investigation and search is on to nab the accused who is absconding,” he added. Police have seized the weapon used in the crime.

