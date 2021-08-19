STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACF death: Three doctors, tehsildar face Crime Branch quiz

The doctors reportedly informed the investigators that after getting first-aid, Soumya regained his sense, following which his dying statement was recorded.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:57 AM

ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra with his wife Bidya Bharati.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: On the fifth day of its probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, the Crime Branch interrogated three doctors of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) who had treated the officer on July 12.

District medical officer Dr Pramod Panda along with Dr Kishor Chandra Behera and Dr Abhilash Panda were quizzed by the CB team led by DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra for over three hours. 

In the evening, the CB team questioned Paralakhemundi tehsildar Achyutananda Jani who had recorded Soumya’s dying statement at the DHH. Jani told the investigators that he was directed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gajapati to record the ACF’s statement.

DSP Mishra said all persons related to the case including Guranthi OIC Mamata Panda, Paralakhemundi IIC Bibekananda Swain and even former Gajapati SP Tapan Kumar Patnaik would be questioned.

When asked about Paralakhemundi police claim that Soumya’s dying declaration was videographed, the DSP said, "We are yet to receive any such information but will enquire who recorded the video and under whose direction. We are collecting all the information related to the case and examining evidence gathered so far. The CB is probing the case from all angles and investigation is underway in right direction."

On Tuesday, the CB team was informed about the presence of Gajapati Collector Lingraj Panda at the feast in divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera’s house in Forest Colony the night when the incident occurred. 

So far, the CB has grilled Soumya’s cook Manmath Kambha, ACFs Gouri Ratha and Bhaskar Rao, two ambulance drivers, a pharmacist and some forest staff in the case.

On July 12 night, Soumya was rescued from his official quarters with 95 per cent burn injuries and taken to Paralakhemundi DHH.

The ACF was later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack in an ambulance where he succumbed the next day.

