ATM cash loading van hijacked in Odisha, Rs 24 lakh looted

Published: 19th August 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a daring broad daylight heist, unidentified miscreants hijacked an ATM cash loading van from busy Bada Bazaar area before decamping with Rs 24 lakh on Wednesday.

The van carrying Rs 26 lakh cash and three staff including the driver and a guard of AGS security reached the Axis Bank branch at Aska Road at around 11 am.

While two staffers including the security guard alighted from the vehicle to load Rs 2 lakh in the ATM, the driver waited on his seat in the van. All of a sudden, the vehicle started to speed away from the spot. 

Though the staff of AGS security who were inside the ATM kiosk, raised an alarm but by then, the van had disappeared. Later, a complaint was lodged with Bada Bazaar police in this connection.

In the meantime, the AGS security office tracked the vehicle near Sorala through the GPS fitted in the van. Since Sorala comes under the jurisdiction of Golanthara police station, cops there were informed.

Basing on the GPS location, Golanthara police reached the spot and found the driver, identified as Ashis, unconscious in the van while the cash of Rs 24 lakh was missing. 

The driver was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. After regaining his senses, Ashis told police that soon after the two staff alighted from the van to load cash in the ATM, two masked miscreants armed with guns entered the driver’s cabin from both sides of the vehicle. 

Threatening him at gunpoint, the duo asked him to drive the vehicle. The miscreants asked the driver to stop the van near Sorala and sprayed some chemicals on his face following which he became unconscious.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Berhampur Bishnu Prasad Pati said both the CCTV cameras fitted in the vehicle have been seized for examination and if necessary, forensic team would be roped in to assist in investigation. The staff of AGS security present in the van are being interrogated, he added.

