STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chief Minister’s Office, departments differ on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana coverage

The tender floated for the preparation of smart health cards states that 1.85 crore cards will be distributed among 92.5 lakh families.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Although the State government claimed that its Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) would transform the healthcare service delivery mechanism in Odisha, there is no clarity on the number of families who would be covered under the scheme.

The State government had introduced BSKY on August 15, 2018 after rejecting the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as Odisha’s demand to include 10 lakh more families was denied.

The State expanded the scheme’s coverage earlier this week. However, confusion over beneficiaries has surfaced again with different departments and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) suggesting different figures. 

While the Health department communication to the collectors reveal that around 92.5 lakh families will be covered under BSKY, a CMO release stated that 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families would benefit from the fully State-owned scheme.

The CMO figure was also corroborated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his Independence Day speech. Announcing the expansion of BSKY to all families getting ration under both the national and State food security schemes, he said the 3.5 crore people will be benefited through 200 empanelled hospitals across the country.

While many were of the opinion that the Health department’s calculation may have gone wrong, an advertisement issued by the I & PR department in newspapers on Tuesday added to the confusion. It stated more than 3.3 crore people of 92.5 lakh families will benefit.

Similarly, the tender floated for the preparation of smart health cards states that 1.85 crore cards will be distributed among 92.5 lakh families (two cards per family).

If the data by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department is to be believed, 3,36,74,649 people in 96,73,445 families are now getting ration under both national and State food security schemes in the State. It includes 3,25,38,027 people in 93,04,217 families under NFSA and 11,36,622 people in 3,69,228 families under SFSA.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra, however, said, as per preliminary estimate, 92.5 lakh families will get annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh each (Rs 10 lakh for women members) from September 1 onwards. 

NUMBER GAME

  • BSKY was extended to all families getting ration under national and State food security schemes

  • 96.73L families are getting ration from govt

  • I&PR ad mentions 92.5L families as BSKY beneficiaries 

  • Govt tender states 2 health cards each for  92.5L families

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSKY Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp