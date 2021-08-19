Close shave for Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick had a narrow escape after his car was hit by a speeding truck on NH-16 near Jaraka within Dharmasala police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said the BJD leader was returning to Bhadrak from Bhubaneswar along with his driver and an associate when the mishap took place.

After being hit by the truck from behind, the MLA’s vehicle rammed into the steel barricade erected on both sides of the NH.

While the front part of the MLA’s SUV was completely damaged, Mallick, his associate and driver escaped with minor injuries.

Following the accident, the MLA was rushed to the nearby hospital. Hearing the news, Dharmasala legislator Pranab Balabantaray met Mallick at the hospital.

Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo said the truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle soon after the accident. Police arranged a vehicle to send the MLA and two others to Bhadrak.

“We have registered a case and seized the truck. Efforts are on to nab the driver,” the IIC added.