Court bars publication of Fakir Mohan Senapati’s autobiography

The Commercial Court, Cuttack issued an interim injunction on publication of ‘Mo Jibani’ - the autobiography of Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commercial Court, Cuttack on Tuesday issued an interim injunction on publication of ‘Mo Jibani’ - the autobiography of Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati.

The interim order was issued by the court on a case filed by Fakir Mohan’s great-granddaughter Minakshi Dutta who had contended that noted linguist Debi Prasanna Patnaik was in the process of publishing the autobiography without her consent.

She sought a permanent injunction on the publication of the autobiography and to declare her as the rightful custodian of the original manuscripts.

Dutta also sought direction for returning the digitised format of the manuscript through her counsel Goutam Kumar Acharya. 

In its interim order, the court restrained the defendants, publishers, agents, etc., from publishing the autobiography of Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati titled ‘Mo Jibani, till disposal of the case. 

Dutta claimed in her suit that she is the great-granddaughter of Fakir Mohan Senapati and has in her custody his original manuscripts including those of Ramayana and Mahabharat as written by him.

She further claimed that she has been residing in Fakir Mohan Senapati’s house in Cuttack, which is more than 150 year old, since her birth till date.

