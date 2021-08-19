COVID centre of excellence at Sishu Bhawan soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the wake of a possible third wave of COVID-19 which is likely to affect children, a Covid centre of excellence will soon start functioning at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP), popularly known as Sishu Bhawan here.

The centre will initially be set up near medical ward no 3 and shifted to the G+7 building once its construction is over. The centre will start off with 40 general and 10 ICU beds.

"As there is no separate building at the hospital at present, the medical ward no 3 will be utilised as Covid unit. The ward currently under renovation will be functional as early as possible," said Sishu Bhawan superintendent Prof Jnanindra Nath Behera.

The Directorate of Family Welfare has also initiated steps to impart training to paediatricians, general medical officers, staff nurses on treatment of COVID in children.

Sishu Bhawan, as the nodal centre, will provide training to 6,500 paediatricians, general medical officers and staff nurses. The training has already started from August 9 and will continue till August 27.