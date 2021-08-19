LPG cylinder racket busted in Odisha, three held

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Police on Wednesday busted an LPG cylinder theft racket and arrested three persons including the driver of a truck transporting gas cylinders from Jharsuguda bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The arrested are Manas Ranjan Patra (28), a resident of Beheramal in Jharsuguda and kingpin of the racket, driver Bhubaneswar Yadav (37) and his relative Avinash Yadav (35), both residents of Jharkhand. Police said the driver sold LPG cylinders to miscreants and replaced those with water-filled cylinders.

On Sunday, Bhubaneswar loaded 324 domestic LPG cylinders from the IOCL plant for delivery at Attabira. On way, with help of Avinash he sold two gas cylinders to Manas and loaded two water-filled cylinders in the truck.

After the transport company owner found the water-filled cylinders in the truck, he lodged a complaint in Talpatia police outpost.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case. During probe, police found involvement of Bhubaneswar and Avinash in the theft and arrested the duo who confessed to have sold the gas cylinders to Manas.

Subsequently, police arrested Manas. Eight LPG cylinders and a car were seized from his possession. Police said Manas confessed that he purchased LPG cylinders from drivers of different trucks for Rs 500 each and sold those to customers for Rs 800. Jharsuguda SP BC Das said investigation is on to ascertain involvement of more people in the racket.