Notify elephant corridors: National Green Tribunal directive to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State government to notify all the elephant corridors in Odisha.

Disposing of a petition filed by the Wildlife Society of Orissa, the tribunal asked the Chief Secretary to notify the elephant corridors identified by the Asian Nature Conservation Foundation (ANCF) and prepare an action plan for managing them within two months.

The government had signed an MoU with the ANCF to identify major and minor elephant corridors in the State and assess the habitat viability.

However, the petitioner in its affidavit stated that the final report prepared by ANCF mentions that nine out of 14 identified corridors are not viable and the same should not be accepted.

Though the Chief Wildlife Warden in October 2012 had proposed the Forest and Environment department to notify 14 traditional elephant corridors in the State under Section 3 of Environment (Protection) Act-1986, no action has been taken, the petitioner said.

The 14 elephant corridors have a total area of 870.61 sq km with 420.8 km length and 0.08 km to 4.6 km width.

As per a census carried out by the State government in 2015, Odisha has the largest population of elephants (1,977) in eastern India.