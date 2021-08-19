Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate SDIB on August 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate the permanent campus of Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar to the nation on August 20 in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Announcing this on Wednesday, SDI-Bhubaneswar Chairman and Director, Indian Oil Corporation Ranjan Mohapatra said the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will also attend the ‘bhoomi puja’ of the permanent campus of Institute of Chemical Technology-Indian Oil Corporation (ICT-IOC) at Godiput Matiapada under Delang tehsil in Puri district.

The foundation stone of SDI-Bhubaneswar (SDIB) campus and ICT-IOC, Bhubaneswar was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18, 2018.

The permanent campus of SDIB is spread over 47.17 acre land at Taraboi village of Jatni tehsil in Khurda district.

The institute envisages providing world class industry-based skill training using state-of-the art infrastructure and technology to create an industry ready talent pool.