Odisha: Parking towers to be ready by February 2022

The BSCL has again sought six-month extension of deadline to complete the two multi-level car parking projects at Saheed Nagar and Raj Mahal.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:07 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has again sought six-month extension of deadline to complete the two multi-level car parking projects at Saheed Nagar and Raj Mahal.

The BSCL had earlier sought extension of the deadline from April to August 2021. An official said the modern parking units will be ready by February 2022.

According to BSCL sources, the projects’ civil work will be completed by October after which the executing agency will handover the multi-storey buildings to it.

From October onwards, parking sensors, wi-fi system and CCTVs will be installed. An online application will also be developed and integrated with the building management system to allow citizens to pre-book parking space at the towers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for both projects in June 2017. The projects, for which the initial deadline was around 12 months, were supposed to decongest Janpath by creating parking infrastructure for around 700 cars.

