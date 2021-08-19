Odisha: Seer, locals oppose second Blue Flag tag

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Wednesday joined residents of the town in opposing the administration's proposal for creation of another Blue Flag beach from Panthanivas to Chakratirtha road.

The seer condemned the government for not considering the plight of those likely to be affected by the move along with ignoring religious implications.

"The entire beach, described as Mahodadhi Tirtha, serves as a sacred place for last rites as well as many other rituals connected with the Jagannath Temple including samudra arati. Creation of another beach will spoil the religious sanctity of the area," said the seer.