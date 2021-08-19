STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha speaker makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entering House

Apart from MLAs, RT-PCR tests will also be held for all the Assembly employees and its ministerial staff, as per a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Patro during the day.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Speaker S N Patro Thursday said that RT-PCR negative report is mandatory for all, including lawmakers for entering the Assembly which commences its monsoon session from September 1.

Apart from MLAs, RT-PCR tests will also be held for all the Assembly employees and its ministerial staff, as per a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Patro during the day.

He said the legislators, their drivers and personal staff, and employees of the House will go for the RT-PCR test from 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM on August 29, 30 and 31 in the Assembly premises.

MLAs and employees of the Assembly who test negative will be allowed to enter the Assembly, he said.

Legislators, their personal staff and the Assembly secretariat employees who did not receive even a single dose of the vaccine will not be permitted to enter the House, official sources said.

The MLAs will be provided with face masks, sanitiser and gloves daily during the monsoon session, the sources added.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been given the task to sanitise the Assembly premises.

The monsoon session will be held from September 1 to September 9, he said.

The state's  COVID-19 tally rose to 9,98,187 on Thursday as 1,041 more people, including 128 children and adolescents, tested positive for the infection, while 68 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,154, a health official said.

Though the daily count had remained below 1,000 for three consecutive days from Monday, it rose to 1,041 in the last 24 hours.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) also witnessed an increase to 1.57 per cent from 1.43 per cent on Wednesday, the official said.

As many as 605 new cases came from quarantine centres while the remaining 436 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 398, followed by Cuttack (176).

Cuttack registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 18, followed by Jagatsinghpur (10), Khurda (seven), Dhenkanal (six), Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj (five each), Angul (four), Balasore, Jajpur, and Kendrapara (three each), Ganjam (two), Nayagarh and Sundergarh (one each).

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date, the official said.

The state now has 9,664 active cases, while 9,81,316 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 845 on Wednesday.

The coastal state has tested over 1.72 crore samples for COVID-19 so far, including 66,281 on Wednesday and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.77 per cent, he said.

Odisha has so far inoculated 2,01,03,544 people, of whom 46,76,107 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, around 12 per cent of the new cases reported among children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years have emerged as a cause of concern for the administration.

As many as 604 people in the age group of 0-18 years have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days in the state and experts believe that the infection among children and adolescents may increase in coming days due to a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Since August 15, out of the 4,680 people who tested positive for Coronavirus in Odisha, 604 cases were found among children and adolescents.

Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said the state has made adequate arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 affected children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 RT-PCR
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp