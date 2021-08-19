STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha villagers hold cops, district officials hostage

Mahala and Patana under Dhinkia panchayat were bifurcated into revenue villages by the Odisha government.

Irate villagers arguing with officials in Dhinkia on Wednesday.

Irate villagers arguing with officials in Dhinkia on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Irate residents held police and revenue officials hostage for four hours in Dhinkia on Wednesday as a mark of protest against bifurcation of the village. They also demanded land documents to be given to forest dwellers of the panchayat under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act. 

The incident occured when a team including Erasama tehsildar C Pragyananda Das, BDO Kailash Behera, Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida, ASP Paradip IIC Niranjan Sethy and IIC of Abhyachandpur police station Pradyumna Behera were on way to Mahala after visiting Patana village. 

The team was to discuss and seek cooperation of women SHG groups in the implementation of various developmental works including construction of roads in the vicinity.

On the way to Mahala to convince villagers for smooth conduct of the demarcation process, angry villagers led by panchayat samiti member Debendra Swain gheraoed the vehicles of the officials and held them hostage for four hours. 

The villagers alleged that the government is making these decisions not in the interest of the people but for its own benefit and demanded return of 1,100 acre of forest land acquired by the authorities along with relevant land documents. 

After assurance from ASP Sethy to take up the matter with the higher authorities and not enter Mahala unless proper action is taken, the villagers released the officials. No action was taken against the agitators on the day, informed Behera.

Mahala and Patana under Dhinkia panchayat were bifurcated into revenue villages by the State government. While Mahala was given revenue village status in April, Patana got the tag on August 9. 

