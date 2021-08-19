Orissa High Court grants immunity against demolition to prawn farmers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State authorities not to take any coercive action against 43 prawn farmers till the officials are able to confirm that these farms are operating within the prohibited area.

Three applications for intervention against removal of illegal prawn gheris from Chilika Lake area in Khurda, Puri and Ganjam districts and Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district were filed. The petitions were taken up during a special hearing on August 14.

In the first application, nine persons had stated that they are cultivating prawns on their own land without causing any pollution whatsoever and it is the only source of their livelihood. Copies of record of rights were enclosed with the application.

The second application by 17 persons said they have excavated ponds in their own lands and have been cultivating prawns by using modern technology.

The third application filed by 17 residents of various villages in Kendrapara district stated that farmers are lawfully engaged in prawn culture.

In the order released on Tuesday, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, "It appears to this court that the refrain is that each of the interveners is supposedly operating beyond the coastal area. Therefore, each of them claims that they do not require to be registered under any Act and they do not have to get a licence issued by the MPEDA. The State government is yet to respond to these claims."

"At this juncture accepting the averments in the intervention applications at their face value, the court directs as an interim measure that till the next date of hearing (September 23), no coercive steps be taken against the interveners unless the State authorities are able to confirm that since they are operating within the coastal area they cannot continue to operate as such."