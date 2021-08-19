STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTube classes for 'stay at home' +2 students soon in Odisha

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the department, apart from conducting classes in physical mode, is also telecasting them on Doordarshan.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With around 30 per cent Plus II second year students skipping physical classes despite reopening of schools, the State government has decided to expand YouTube live streaming of classes at higher secondary level to help the absentees access education during the pandemic. 

"We are already live-streaming classes on YouTube for elementary and secondary level students. A decision to further extend the virtual classes for Plus II students has been taken to ensure maximum learning coverage," said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. 

He said the turnout of Plus II final year students in offline classes has remained around 70 per cent. With a significant duration of the session already gone by, those who are unable to attend schools cannot be left out. The live-streaming will help them catch up and be on par with the progress of regular classroon teaching, he said.

The government is also set to allow physical classes for Plus II first year students after September 15, following admissions to the higher secondary schools.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will soon come up with the timetable for the YouTube classes at the higher secondary level.

The DHSE has already sought list of interested and experienced teachers from the higher secondary schools to introduce the digital learning programme. 

On June 21, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority had launched YouTube classes for elementary and secondary level students.

