CB to quiz Soumya’s parents, wife

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Crime Branch team is planning to visit Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts as part of its probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

DSP Gyan Ranjan Mishra, who is heading the CB team, said they may visit Khaira in Balasore and Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj to question parents of Soumya and his wife Bidya Bharati Panda. Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and Guranthi OIC Mamata Panda are likely to be grilled soon, he informed.