CMC starts survey for digital door numbering

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has launched a ward-wise survey to implement the much-awaited digital door numbering (DDN) system in the city.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has launched a ward-wise survey to implement the much-awaited digital door numbering (DDN) system in the city. In the new system, each house will be given a 14 digit alphanumeric code as the first-hand identification number containing information on the exact location of the house with coded details of its address, nearby landmark, sub-road and main road. It will be applicable both for residential houses and commercial properties. 

CMC Deputy Commissioner Ajay Mohanty said the DDN system, which will facilitate in locating the exact address of house or commercial establishments, will help in increasing the revenue collection like holding tax and trade licence fees. The system will also help in detecting the defaulted tax payers and resolving the civic issues, he added. If a resident lodges a complaint relating to waterlogging, garbage collection etc, the CMC officials can easily identify the location and reach the spot by using the system, Mohanty said.

“We have started conducting survey in Mahanadi Vihar and above 1,000 houses and business establishments have been covered so far. The survey work is expected to be completed by December,” he said.  On February 1, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had launched the digital door numbering system in three wards of the State Capital.
 

Comments

