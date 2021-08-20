STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irked over cop inaction, villagers thrash thief in Odisha

They have started taking law into their hands by nabbing miscreants and punishing them due to alleged police inaction.  

Published: 20th August 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

This is not a solitary instance of locals venting their anger on miscreants.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  An angry mob in Paradipgarh village within Paradip Lock limits beat up a miscreant mercilessly while he was trying to steal a cycle from near a school in the village. The accused identified as Narayan Moharana was later handed over to the local police. 

This is not a solitary instance of locals venting their anger on miscreants.  They have started taking law into their hands by nabbing miscreants and punishing them due to alleged police inaction.  

Earlier on August 1, locals tracked down two accused who had looted  a cloth shop in Gangada Bazaar within Naugaon police limits. They tied the duo’s hands to a pole and demanded return of stolen materials before police intervened.

Similarly on July 31, three thieves looted pump sets from the house of one Trilochan Moharana in Sabhamula within Jagatsinghpur police limits. Villagers nabbed the accused Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Ratikant Pradhan and Saroj Kumar Rath and punished them before handing them over to the police.
Sources said, anger of locals has been triggered by the lack of response by cops despite repeated complaints of rising thefts. 

